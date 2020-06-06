The latest PPV billboard of UFC is about to start from Las Vegas on Saturday June 6 at night with UFC 250, led by Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencerready to go to the UFC Apex. Nunes It is considered the G.O.A.T. Women’s MMA, after having beaten all the champions of the Bantam and Featherweight divisions and taking on a difficult task in Spencer, a former Invicta FC champion.

This card also presents a lot of intrigue for fans of the men’s bantamweight division with three bouts set to determine the fate of future title fights after Henry Cejudo will withdraw from the competition and leave the belt. The biggest will be between Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen, a likely No. 1 contender fight.

Date, Time and Channel UFC 250

The UFC 250 It will take place on Saturday, June 6. Pay-per-view coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET. Nunes and Spencer They should enter the octagon around 10:00 p.m. ET. Other hours are

Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua: 7:00 pm

Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru: 8:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 9:00 pm

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay: 10:00 pm

The main card will air exclusively on pay-per-view in the United States on ESPN + And it can be purchased at a price of $ 64.99. For more information on how to apply UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer, contact your cable service provider or visit UFC.com. You can also watch it online live UFC 250 and you can see the main card on UFC.TV for $ 64.99.

In Latin America they will be able to see the complete billboard of the UFC 250 via ESPN on ESPN Knockout.

UFC 250 card

PPV billboard

Amanda Nunes v Felicia Spencer – Women’s Featherweight Title

Cody Garbrandt vs Raphael Assuncao – Bantamweight

Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen – Bantamweight

Neil Magny vs Anthony Rocco Martin – Welterweight

Sean O’Malley vs Eddie Wineland – Bantamweight

Preliminary Billboard

Chase Hooper vs Alex Caceres – Featherweight

Gerald Meerschaert vs Ian Heinsich – Middleweight

Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher – Bantamweight

Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo – Middleweight

Alex Perez vs Jussier Formiga – Lightweight

Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark – Half Complete Weight

Herbert Burns vs Evan Dunham – 150-pound catchweights

UFC 250 LIVE

This card has a lot for fight fans to get excited about, especially fans of the 135-pound men’s division. Three key bouts in the title race will take place on Saturday, none larger than Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen. It could be said that Sterling He’s already the No. 1 contender for the title after Henry Cejudo left the belt last month, but he’s taking this fight with the clumsy and unorthodox Sanhagen without the guarantee of a title fight with a victory. Plus, the ever-exciting “Suga” Sean O’Malley is back when he takes on veteran Eddie Wineland.

UFC 250 LIVE – Card, Date, Schedule, TV Channel, Internet PPV Where to watch Nunes vs Spencer LIVE?