Credit: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

Incredible hardness and heart of Felicia Spencer in the stellar of UFC 250, but unfortunately that was the only praiseworthy thing about his performance against Amanda Nunes. Through 25 minutes, which must have been stopped much earlier, the double champion dominated the contender in every phase, with ease and without pause. Measure, precise, “La Leona” spent the entire fight connecting hard punches almost at will, hardly having to worry about the offensive of his opponent, scored takedowns, ground and pound, almost ended with a mataleones very close to the bell. With Spencer exhausted, cut, bloody, the end result was indisputable: unanimous decision for Amanda Nunes.

Cody Garbrandt returned with everything after suffering the first three losses of his career one after the other, knocking out Raphael Assuncao at four minutes and 59 seconds of round two.. Assuncao’s 37 years were noted in a slow pace, with the veteran maintaining his defense for much of the fight but with little offense and exceeded speed. And Garbrandt looked hopefully patient and measured, playing it safe, using his talents to press and score points, until finally a feint took a bad shot from Assuncao and Garbrandt responded with a thunderous right hook that left the Brazilian immediately unconscious.

Aljamain Sterling continues his rise to the bantamweight title, dominating another contender at Cory Sandhagen with a one-minute, 28-second killoff submission. “The Sandman” had no opportunity to show their skills, their first kick attempt caught by their rival, and from there triggered the clinch and the end. Sterling jumped on his rival’s back and dragged the action to the canvas with a mataleones already practically applied, and although Sandhagen struggled and was able to escape the first attempt at hanging, “The Funkmaster” persisted and closed the submission again to achieve the tapas.

Neil Magny seeks to return to the welterweight rankings with a unanimous decision over Anthony Rocco Martin. Meeting evenly at first, Martin sought to avoid the advantage of his rival’s reach, launching himself in bursts of blows to close the distance and use the clinch with some success. But Magny knew how to take the pressure, connecting at a distance through the match with low kicks, and with his height and impressive cardio he turned the melee into an advantage for him, exhausting his rival and taking a clear advantage in volume and power for him. third round.

Sean O’Malley seeks to make 2020 the year of the Sugar Show, extending his undefeated record to 12 with a knockout over former WEC champion Eddie Wineland in one minute, 54 seconds.. The end result does not mean that Wineland has not been successful, spending much of the time pressing his rival and connecting with his own hard blows, but the veteran did not finish taking action on his rival and exposed himself to risk. And O’Malley kept up the pace, backing away with cautious defense, seeking his feint moment until finally a wrecking right hand found Wineland’s jaw and immediately closed the fight.