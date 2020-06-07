United States.- A spectacular night of KO’s and adrenaline was lived in the UFC Apex in Florida with the UFC 250 event, where the Brazilian champion Amanda Nunes made history by becoming the first monarch to defend the two titles she owns, then defend the featherweight championship. against the Canadian Felicia Spencer.

The UFC 250 stellar event left no room for surprises, as Amanda Nunes easily beat challenger Felicia Spencer. From the first round the championship connected its famous power blows to the humanity of the Canadian, who in turn resisted the onslaught of the ‘Lioness’ as best she could.

In the following rounds, Spencer’s strategy changed to attempting takedowns, however Amanda used her Jiu-jitsu to further punish her rival on the ground, causing a large “bump” on Felicia’s forehead, which could have caused stop the fight.

For the last few rounds the fight did not change, and after an attempt of submission and more blows to Spencer’s face, the fight ended with a Unanime decision victory for the still champion, who celebrated with her two championships, the Bantamweight , and the Feather.

One of the best knockouts of the night was seen in the co-fight, when former Gallo heavyweight champion Cody Garbrandt struck Raphael Assunçao with a tremendous right hand in the closing seconds of the second round, claiming victory after dragged two defeats in a row.

For his part, Aljamain Sterling showed his great skills in jiu-jitsu by sleeping and beating Cory Sandhagen in just the first round of his fight in Gallos pesos, while Neil Magny took a controversial unanimous decision victory to Anthony Rocco Martín in a contention much discussed.

In other results, Sean O’Malley continues to reap triumphs in the UFC, this time defeating Eddie Wineland by KO in the first round in the fight that opened the stellar evening. But without a doubt the fight of the night was lived in the preliminaries, when Aléx Caceres and Chase Hooper gave a real war on the octagon that ended in victory by DU for the experienced Caceres.

