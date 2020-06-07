Amanda Nunes She made it clear again why she is the best fighter in the Octagon. This after defeating Felicia Spencer with authority in the star of the UFC 250 In Las Vegas.

The ‘Leona’ dominated her rival throughout the five rounds and managed to successfully retain the women’s featherweight title for the first time. The volume and power of his blows opened the way for Nunes, who controlled the fight as he pleased.

Of course, Felicia Spencer resisted each blow to leave the fight in the hands of the judges. However, Amanda Nunes’ superiority was clear and she took the victory 50-44, 50-44, 50-45.

“I was not surprised, I knew that she was very tough, capable of doing it. It is hard; I knew I had to go five rounds, “said the Brazilian.

Amandas Nunes defeated Felicia Spencer and retained the women’s featherweight title at UFC 250. (. / Video: ESPN)

UFC Fight Night: Main Card Schedules

• Peru: 9:00 pm / ESPN 2

• Colombia: 9:00 p.m. / ESPN 2

• Ecuador: 9:00 p.m. / ESPN 2

• Mexico: 9:00 p.m / FOX

• Bolivia 10:00 p.m / ESPN 2

• Paraguay 10:00 p.m. / ESPN 2

• Chile: 10:00 p.m / FOX

• Venezuela 10:00 p.m / ESPN 2

• Argentina: 11:00 p.m. / ESPN 2

• Uruguay: 11:00 p.m. / ESPN 2

The Brazilian Nunes will defend for the first time the belt of that category, the same that she obtained in December 2018, when she defeated her compatriot Cris Cyborg, at UFC 232. The ‘Leona’ will try to prevail over the Canadian Spencer at the UFC facilities Apex – Las Vegas.

In the previous Amanda Nunes confessed that she wants it to be a tough fight. “I hope this fight is a battle. Felicia is a tough opponent, she hopes to be very strong, very smart, and then wait for the best time to end this fight, ”he said.

The challenger Felicia Spencer had her last presentation last February, which ended with a victory over the French Zarah Fairn dos Santos.

“She found a way to win so many fights, and many of them in an impressive way, but again, it’s another fight. He is someone he has never faced before. I’m different. I know I’m different, “Spencer warned.

Prior to that confrontation, the evening will also feature the fight between Brazilian Raphael Assunção and American Cody Garbrandt, at bantamweight. The two fighters arrive from two defeats, so they will have the opportunity to reinvindicate themselves.

UFC Fight Night Card May 30

Stellar

-Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Felicia Spencer for the bantamweight title

-Raphael Assunção vs. Cody Garbrandt

-Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

-Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

-Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary

-Alex Caceres vs. Chase hooper

-Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

-Cody Stamann vs. Brian Kelleher

-Charles Byrd vs. Maki Pitolo

-Alex Perez vs. Jussier Formiga

-Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark

-Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns

IT MAY INTEREST YOU