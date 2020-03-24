UFC 249 will have a full card, says Dana White

Dana White

The UFC 249 It will be a PPV like any other.

Although the future of the event came to be in the air due to the spread of COVID-19 throughout the planet, Dana White not only confirmed that the venue that will host the expected title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is now almost closed, but there will be a whole Main Card and Undercard.

After talking to White, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto commented on Twitter that the organization’s President confirmed that the PPV will have a full card.

Per Dana White (@danawhite), a location for Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) vs Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) is “99.9 percent done.” Confirms Khabib is back in Russia. I also asked him if it will be a full undercard for UFC 249 or a shortened lineup, he said full lineup.

The PPV is scheduled to take place on April 18.