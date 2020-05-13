UFC return to action last weekend with UFC 249, with Justin Gaethje facing Tony Ferguson where he won the interim lightweight belt.

The event was not only successful in terms of TV audience and PPV sales, but also in the field of betting.

A report from Bovada revealed that the weekend event was the highest-stakes event in the history of the MMA. The show surpassed UFC 246, which came in second place, with 15% more bets.

The 10 highest-stakes events in UFC history are:

UFC 249 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida, USA

UFC 229 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

UFC 246 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

UFC 196 – MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA

UFC 247 – Toyota Center, Houston, Texas, USA

UFC 235 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

UFC 248 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

UFC 205 – Madison Square Garden, New York, New York, USA

UFC 245 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

UFC 244 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York, USA

Gaethje vs. Fergusonwhich was the star of UFC 249It was the third-most-bet fight in the history of UFC, falling behind Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor in UFC 229 and Conor McGregor vs. Donald cerrone in UFC 246.

These are the highest stakes fights in the history of UFC, according to Bovada:

UFC 229 – Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor

UFC 246 – Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

UFC 249 – Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje

UFC 196 – Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

UFC 202 – Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

UFC 247 – Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes

UFC 194 – Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

UFC 205 – Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

UFC 244 – Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz

UFC 207 – Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes

A relevant factor in the record of UFC 249 is that the event was the only live event in United States during the pandemic of coronavirus.