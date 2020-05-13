May 9, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Anthony Pettis (red gloves) fights Donald Cerrone (blue gloves) during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Good numbers I get the return of UFC to action.

We already knew the numbers for the UFC 249 PPV sales which exceeded expectations, but the preliminary undercard viewer numbers are now available.

The ratings of Nielsen of the event of the Saturday they left him in second place on the schedule, behind Live PD at A&E. The average rating was 1.45 million viewers, with a peak of 1.6 in Donald Cerrone’s fight and Anthony Pettis in the course of 9:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

If we compare other numbers, it is the least viewed preview of the year for the organization. But, the preliminaries aired in two hours from 8 pm to 10 ET. If the numbers are refocused on that schedule, the audience increases more than 1.46 million.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal I estimate that 500,000 people saw the segment through ESPN +.

UFC TV numbers look good from Saturday.

* ESPN averaged 1,466 million viewers from 8-10pm.

* Estimates have another 500,000 viewers tuning in via ESPN +.

* At its peak, ESPN had 1,592 viewers from 9: 45-10pm.

* ESPN topped 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54 demos in the time period. – John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) May 12, 2020

UFC 249 It was a great card and obtained a great number in concept of PPV. No sporting events or UFC in almost two months, the results speak for themselves and it is a triumph for UFC and ESPN in the pandemic of COVID-19.As also the moment to attract new fans, along with the usual ones who saw the Saturday card.

The next PPV of UFC is he June 6th, and the entire billboard has not yet been announced. In the stellar fight, Amanda Nunes will defend his featherweight belt for the first time against Felicia Spencer.