With Islam Makhachev virtually outside of UFC 249, Michael Johnson He has seen the opportunity to seal his return to the top 15 at 155 pounds.

Like the division champion, Khabib NurmagomedovThe Russian’s teammate Makhachev is stranded in his native country, which is why his fight with Alexander Hernández is in doubt for the PPV.

Given this, Johnson, who had a fight scheduled against Evan Dunham for him UFC Fight Night Lincoln, has challenged the Texan to a contest for this April 18.

SW @ TheGreat155 we were fighting a week apart and looks like neither one of us have opponents at the moment! I’ll step in a fight you 110% if the fights still go on !!! – Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) April 4, 2020

“So, @ TheGreat155, we were going to fight a week apart and it looks like none of us have any opponents at the moment. I am willing to fight you 110% if the fights are still going on. ”

Johnson, who until just over two years ago was number five in the Lightweight classification, made his return to the division, falling controversially against Stevie Ray by majority failure in a fight in which he clearly won the first two rounds. That was his second fall in a row and the fourth in his last six presentations on the octagon.

During his time with the UFC, the member of Hard Knocks 365 has defeated fighters like Edson Barboza and who would go on to become interim 155-pound champions, Dustin Poirier Y Tony Ferguson.

Hernandez, on the other hand, maintains a record of 3 – 1 with the UFC and comes from beating by unanimous decision to Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night San Antonio.