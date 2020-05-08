UFC 249 LIVE

UFC is set to return from a nearly two-month break on Saturday night with its PPV offer of UF 249. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, UFC President Dana White has insisted that his sport would be the first to return to action, and he will do just that with 12 fights scheduled to take place in an empty arena in Jacksonville, Florida, Saturday night.

In the main event there are a couple of the best light weights in the world ready to take the next step to become the full champion of the division, while Tony Ferguson is facing Justin Gaethje at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for the 155-pound interim title. Ferguson He previously held the interim strap before being stripped when he sustained a strange knee injury prior to his unification fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now, “The cucuy»Will try to be reserved for a sixth (!) Fight with Nurmagomedov if you can beat Gaethje Saturday night.

In addition to Ferguson vs. Gaethje, a second title fight tops the marquee when the bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo he faces the former owner Dominick Cruz in his first fight in over three years. Originally, Cejudo He was scheduled to face José Aldo in Brazil in his first action since he underwent shoulder surgery last year. But with many travel restrictions and the UFC moving the event from Brazil to the United States, the fight was called off.

This gigantic event will kick off a stretch of three billboards over eight days to UFC, all at the VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira is leading a Fight Night event on Wednesday night, while Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem are leading another on Saturday, May 16, as the UFC looks to make up for lost time in the coming weeks.

Date, Time and Channel UFC 249

The UFC 249 It will take place on Saturday, May 9. Pay per event coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET. Ferguson and Gaethje They should enter the octagon around 11:00 p.m. ET. Other hours are

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua: 7:00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru: 8:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 9:00 pm

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay: 10:00 pm

The main card will air exclusively on pay-per-view in the United States and can be purchased at a price of $ 64.99. For more information on how to apply UFC 249: Ferguson vs Gaethje, contact your cable service provider or visit UFC.com. You can also watch it online live UFC 249 and you can see the main card on UFC.TV for $ 64.99.

In Latin America they will be able to see the complete billboard of the UFC 249 via ESPN on ESPN Knockout.

UFC 249 Billboard

PPV billboard:

Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje – Interim Light Title

Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz – Title Gallo

Francis Ngannou vs Jair Rozenstruik – Heavyweight Fight

Calvin Kattar vs Jeremy Stephens – Featherweight Fight

Greg Hardy vs Yorgan De Castro – Heavyweight Fight

Preliminary Billboard:

Anthony Pettis vs Donald Cerrone – Welterweight Fight

Vicente Luque vs Niko Price – Welterweight Fight

Fabricio Werdum vs Aleksei Oleinik – Heavyweight fight

Ronaldo Souza vs Uriah Hall – Middleweight Fight

Carla Esparza vs Michelle Waterson – Women’s Straw Weight

Bryce Mitchell vs Charles Rosa – Featherweight Fight

Ryan Spann vs Sam Alvey – Light Heavyweight Fight

UFC 249 LIVE

Finally, a sporting event for fans to get excited amid the arid landscape of sports television that has been delayed due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. After several delays and cancellations, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is back. The main fights start at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET with live coverage straight from an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, and a live stream on ESPN Plus PPV.