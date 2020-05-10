Credit: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

It seems that we will never finally see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson, that promised cross between the two best streaks in the best division of the octagon, but UFC 249 leaves us a perhaps equivalent bonanza: the clear maturation of Justin Gaethje and his even partial coronation. Because Tony Ferguson tried everything, his pressure, his varied arsenal with creative and unorthodox movements to confuse and create angles, but with each passing minute it was becoming clearer that the only thing Ferguson could count on was his cardio and jaw.

We are far from the wild Gaethje that was engaged in terrible wars with Michael Johnson, Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier. Now more precise, patient and economical in his movements, with more present defense, still pressing with fearsome power, hard low kicks and almost infinite energy, but adding patience and counterattacks, “The Highlight” has evolved. Through five rounds Justin Gaethje disarmed “El Cucuy”, connected punches capable of closing any other fight, demolishing his legs and leaving him a bloody ruin until referee Herb Dean finally stopped the fight at three minutes and 39 seconds of fifth assault.

If it really is the end, what a way to end the career of Henry Cejudo, who announced his retirement after a technical knockout on Dominick Cruz at four minutes and 58 seconds of round two.. Difficult return for Cruz after four years of absence, with his attempts to resume his usual style stopped before they could start. Cejudo kicked the legs to cut the game on foot, knew how to force his opponent to attack to avoid counterattacks, showed an advantage in power and speed and was not threatened by takedowns. In fact, a bad takedown attempt put Cruz on the path of a thunderous knee and gave Cejudo a chance to finish with the ground and pound.

It took Francis Ngannou just 20 seconds to knock out Jairzinho Rozenstruik, extending his streak to four wins and remaining a contender among the completes.. After a short trial, Ngannou sent the devil cautiously and honestly to the technique and entered to throw slashes against which the “Big Boy” had no response. A forehand flipped Rozenstruik into retreat with frightening power, and the savage blows that followed first left him against the cage and finally sitting unconscious on the mat.

Calvin Kattar continues to profile as a featherweight to follow, knocking out the tough Jeremy Stephens at two minutes and 42 seconds of round two. Stephens’ constant pressure and well-known power took its toll during the first round and kept the “Boston Finisher” on the defensive, but even during this phase Kattar’s precision, speed and combinations shone when it came to stopping the advance of the “Lil Heathen. ” By the second round Kattar had already found his time and distance with his polished boxing, but it was a nudge on the counterattack that left Stephens dazed on the mat and more nudges that led to the bloody finale.

The always controversial Greg Hardy started the first main card in two months, achieving the unanimous decision on Yorgan de Castro. The decision escaped Castro’s hands due to pure inactivity, since the full weight started the fight looking even in the exchanges of blows and took a marked advantage through constant kicks to the legs. But towards the end of the second round Castro struck his foot against his opponent’s knee and practically stopped fighting, doing little and nothing to prevent Hardy from taking the rounds with short and dubious offensive bursts.