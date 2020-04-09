There will not be UFC 249 after all.

Although there was already a reserved room and one armed billboard, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reports that, according to Dana White, things got out of control due to the spread of the coronavirus.

According to what Ariel Helwani points out, White has yielded to pressure from ESPN and Disney executives after California State Senator Dianne Feinstein released a press release inviting the UFC and the Tachi-Yokut tribe to reconsider their plan. to carry out the PPV this April 18.

