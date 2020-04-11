He agreed to face Tony Ferguson on short notice UFC 249, with all that that implies, although also with the possible prize of the Interim Lightweight Championship, in addition to the money that they were going to pay him for the fight, without forgetting also the bonus that he could have won. However, Justin Gaethje was left without it all.
UFC 249 canceled, Justin Gaethje says
The company was forced to cancel the event, so if such a fight is to be held it will have to be later. We recently learned the opinion of “El Cucuy” about this news and now we know the one from “The Highlight”who said this in Instagram:
“I really felt a surge of energy and support, as this fight was exciting many people around the world, it was truly incredible. I am grateful to represent Safford, Arizona, and my great friends and family. I will work hard to be ready the next time the opportunity arises. Let’s end the fight we are all facing right now having a positive impact on our entire (family, neighbors, community) Thanks! Dana White is someone I am proud to do business with. # ufc249 ″.