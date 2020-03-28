After postponing three events in a row by the coronavirus. Dana White assured that UFC 249 continues on its original date: April 18th.

Many doubts and criticisms arose after his comments, White responded to the press, stating that the press He doesn’t know what is going on in the organization and behind the scenes.

But, a factor can be decisive for the event to happen: The Ramadan.

Known for being the holy period of Muslims, Ramadan, will happen, between April 23 and May 23. During this period, a fast of body and mind.

Reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will host the event’s stellar fight, where he will face Tony Ferguson, where he has always made it clear that he does not fight on those dates, and it takes 45 days to recover the physical wear that is imposed. The last time Khabib I fight after the end of that period, it was in UFC 165.

Considering that Khabib need 45 days after may 23 to start training again, A fight camp lasts no less than 12 weeks, about 3 months.

If the event gets canceled, he could come back in September. His last fight was in UFC 242, in September. What harms the plans of the organization.