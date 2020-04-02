Conor McGregor has recharged against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Yesterday the Russian confirmed through his social networks that he will not be part of UFC 249 as he is trapped in Dagestan by the flight restrictions imposed by the Vladimir Putin government to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Nurmagomedov was planning to defend his Lightweight belt against who has been the number one contender for years, Tony Ferguson.

With the departure of the champion, that means that the pairing with ‘El Cucuy’ has been canceled five times, which McGregor took advantage of to describe his arch-rival as a “chicken”.

The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favor. Khab scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk.

Congrats Tony.

– Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2020

McGregor made his return to the octagon on the stellar of UFC 246 humiliating with a withering TKO to Donald cerrone.

For now, Dana White remains determined to make UFC 249 happen, and both Justin Gaethje how Dustin Poirier they have sounded to replace Nurmagomedov in the PPV.