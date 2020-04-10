UFC 249 has been canceled. On April 18 the most prestigious company in the world of mixed martial arts is not going to celebrate its new PPV. In this way, Tony Ferguson will not be able to fight when it was planned, on the date for which he has been training for months, nor for the World Lightweight Championship (Khabib Nurmagomedov) or by the Interim Lightweight Championship (Justin Gaethje).

UFC 249 cancellation

Without knowing what will happen with the next match of “El Cucuy”, against who will be or will be for a title, he has reacted to the cancellation of the event (via BJPenn.com).

“Well, I will continue training. I will continue to get trophies and do the same. Every time I get up in the morning I say my prayers, I hug my son, I kiss my wife. I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. What I am going to do?

“Things are always going to change. What it is about is how we react to those changes. So I’m going to keep smiling, I’m going to keep training. What’s more, I’m going to get some muscle. I will do my best, I will do my best and if I fall I will get up again. ”

It could be the case that the company rebook Ferguson vs Khabib for September, but there is still too much left by then, so in all likelihood the first of them will compete sooner. Perhaps the obvious is that face Gaethje next month or in June, for a championship opportunity.