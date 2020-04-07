Alexander Hernández You will have to settle for an unclassified opponent when you re-enter the octagon.

Tonight the new additions to the UFC 249, and given the loss of Islam Makhachev, Hernández, number 15 of the Peso Liviana classification, will face the Venezuelan Omar Morales.

Hernandez maintains a 3 – 1 streak over the octagon and comes from beating the Brazilian Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night San Antonio in July 2019.

His only defeat with the organization came at the hands of Donald cerrone at UFC on ESPN + 1.

Morales, a native of Caracas, is undefeated as a professional (9-0) and has just triumphed in his debut with the promotion thanks to a unanimous decision about Dong Hyun Ma at UFC Fight Night Busan.

Arisen from Dana White’s Contender SeriesMorales had a brief step by Bellator in 2018.

UFC 249 is celebrated on April 18.