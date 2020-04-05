Given the proximity of Islam Makhachev your friend and teammate in AKA Y Eagles MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov, it is logical to think that the daguestani will be another loss of UFC 249.

Taking that into consideration, number 15 in the Lightweight ranking, Alexander Hernandez, believes that his fight against the Russian is unlikely to happen.

“We are all in the dark now. When we hear something official, we will hear something official, ”the 28-year-old fighter told MMA Junkie. “Half the time I wait for someone to tag me in an Instagram post to know that something has happened. Obviously with Khabib stuck in Russia I imagine Islam is in the same situation. Right now my opponent’s circumstance is cloudy. Everything has been cloudy. They are keeping all the information secret because I am sure they do not want to make false announcements. Everything has been like a mist. I just hope there can be an enclosure and a pot of gold at the end. We are all in the dark. “

Hernández comes from adding his third victory over the octagon to overcome by a controversial unanimous decision to the Brazilian Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night San Antonio. The Texan had suffered his first defeat in the promotion against Donald cerrone by TKO six months before.

Makhachev, number 13 in the standings, is on a streak of six consecutive victories and in his most recent presentation overcame the Brazilian unanimously Davi Ramos on the Main Card of UFC 242.

UFC 249 is still scheduled for April 18 at a location that has not been released.