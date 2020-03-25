UFC 248 LIVE – Billboard, Date, Hours, TV Channel, Internet PPV Where to see Adesanya vs Romero LIVE?

This Saturday, the UFC return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a card featuring two highly anticipated title fights. The pay-per-view also comes equipped with a solid billboard that is sure to make a big impact.

In the main event, the undefeated king of the medians Israel Adesanya will try to defend his title against the ever dangerous Yoel Romero. The champion hopes to be the first man to stop Rosemary inside a UFC cage.

Co-star will face reigning female strawweight champion Zhang Weili against the former head of a lifetime Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Jedrzejczyk She is eager to demonstrate her days as the best dog in the division is far from over.

The card bouts feature multiple fighters who love to throw punches in clusters and must offer plenty of excitement.

UFC 248 offers yet another intriguing encounter between a pair of athletes in three-fight winning streaks as Beneil Dariush and Drakkar Klose will square off.

Completing the main card are two bouts that are likely to be in dispute for a Fight of the Night bonus, including Neil Magny against Li Jingliang and Alex Oliveira facing Max Griffin.

Date Time and Channel UFC 248

The UFC 248 It will take place on Saturday, March 7. Pay per event coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET. Adesanya Y Rosemary They should enter the octagon around 11:00 p.m. ET. Other times are

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua: 7:00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru: 8:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 9:00 pm

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay: 10:00 pm

The main card will air exclusively on pay-per-view in the United States and can be purchased at a price of $ 64.99. For more information on how to apply UFC 248: Adesanya vs Romero, contact your cable service provider, or visit UFC.com. You can also watch it live online UFC 248 and the main card will be available on UFC.TV for $ 64.99.

In Latin America they will be able to see the complete billboard of the UFC 248 through ESPN on ESPN Knockout.

UFC 248 Billboard

UFC 248 Main Card (ESPN + PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Yoel Romero

Weili Zhang (c) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Preliminary undercard (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinones

Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn

Preliminary undercard (ESPN + / UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Movsar Evolev

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

UFC 248 LIVE

Absolutely. This is a bumper billboard. Always worth seeing Adesanya, and the co-star with Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk It will represent the highest quality in women’s mixed martial arts.

Outside of those two big fights there are some interesting bouts on the card. Sean O’Malley He leads the preliminaries and is a rising star in every way. There are also outstanding reel fighters throughout the PPV: Jingliang, Oliveira, Klose … so many great fighters. So many good matches. This is a good undercard.

UFC 248 LIVE – Billboard, Date, Hours, TV Channel, Internet PPV Where to see Adesanya vs Romero LIVE?