UFC 247 LIVE – Billboard, Date, Schedule, TV Channel, Internet PPV Where to see Jones vs Reyes LIVE?

We have reached the first of eight consecutive weeks of fighting UFC, and this is the second payment to see of 2020 that started with everything a few weeks ago.

As stellar fight of UFC 247 we will have a fight for the light heavyweight title between the current champion and the great figure of all time Jon Jones against the undefeated Dominick Reyes. Co-stellar event features female flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against the powerful defiant Katlyn Chookagian.

Date Time and Channel UFC 247

The UFC 247 It will take place on Saturday, February 8. Pay per event coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET. Jones Y Kings They should enter the octagon around 11:00 p.m. ET. Other times are

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua: 7:00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru: 8:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 9:00 pm

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay: 10:00 pm

The main card will air exclusively on pay-per-view in the United States and can be purchased at a price of $ 64.99. For more information on how to apply UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes, contact your cable service provider, or visit UFC.com. You can also watch it live online UFC 247 and the main card will be available on UFC.TV for $ 64.99.

In Latin America they will be able to see the complete billboard of the UFC 247 through Fox Premium at Fox Action.

UFC 247 Billboard

UFC 247 Main Card (ESPN + PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes

Valentina Shevchenko vs Katlyn Chookagian

Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa

Mirsad Bektic vs Dan Ige

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi

Preliminary undercard (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams

Lauren Murphy vs Andrea Lee

Miles Johns vs Mario Bautista

Preliminary undercard (ESPN + / UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Domingo Pilarte vs Journey Newson

Andre Ewell vs Jonathan Martínez

Youssef Zalal vs Austin Lingo

UFC 247 LIVE

There was some hope that UFC 247 Saturday in Houston was one of the busiest events in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, since the promotion generally does well to load cards with Jon Jones. However, this is basically a show of a fight. The main picture is slightly interesting: Valentina Shevchenko she is a dominant champion, if not nothing else, Derrick Lewis it’s typically entertaining and Mirsad Bektic-Dan Ige is a legitimate puncher, but injuries and drug testing issues plagued what is now one of the poorer name-calling cards, but when we least expect it there could be big fighting .

