UFC 246 LIVE – Billboard, Date, Hours, TV Channel, Internet PPV Where to watch McGregor vs Cerrone LIVE?

It is almost time for some fights. The former champion of two divisions, Conor McGregor, will return to the octagon on Saturday, January 18 in the main event of UFC 246 when you face the fan favorite Donald «Cowboy» Cerrone. It will be the second time that McGregor He has entered the cage since 2016 after his dizzying rise within the organization.

McGregor He last fought at UFC 229, missing a lightweight championship opportunity against Khabib Nurmagomedov before a fight after that bout led to an eventual six-month suspension. He would not fight for the entirety of 2019 before announcing his intention to end a brief retirement, which would eventually lead to the reservation of his fight back with Cerrone.

During his free time, McGregor He has encountered legal problems on multiple occasions. He was arrested and charged with robbery and criminal mischief after a confrontation with a man in Florida in March, charges that were dropped when the victim said the “former multiple division champion” “recovered” him. He also pleaded guilty to assault after hitting an elderly man in an Irish pub when the man refused a drink of McGregor’s Proper Twelve whiskey. Finally, McGregor He is under investigation for multiple sexual assault allegations in his home country of Ireland.

Date Time and Channel UFC 246

The UFC 246 It will take place on Saturday, January 18. Pay per event coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET. McGregor Y Cerrone They should enter the octagon around 11:00 p.m. ET. Other times are

Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua: 7:00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru: 8:00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela: 9:00 pm

Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay: 10:00 pm

The main card will be exclusively by pay-per-view in the United States and can be purchased at a price of $ 64.99. For more information on how to apply UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone, contact your cable service provider, or visit UFC.com. It will also be broadcast live online UFC 246 and the main card will be available on UFC.TV for $ 64.99.

In Latin America they will be able to see the complete billboard of the UFC 246 through Fox Premium on Fox Action.

UFC 246 Billboard

UFC 246 ESPN + PPV Main Event:

170 lbs: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

UFC 246 Main Card on ESPN + PPV (10 p.m. ET):

135 lbs: Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington

265 lbs: Maurice Greene vs Aleksei Oleinik

115 lbs: Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso

155 lbs: Diego Ferreira vs Anthony Pettis

UFC 246 Preliminary Card on ESPN (8 p.m. ET):

145 lbs: Maycee Barber vs Roxanne Modafferi

145 lbs: Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff

125 lbs: Askar Askarov vs Tim Elliott

155 lbs: Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast

UFC 246 Preliminary Card on ESPN + (6:30 p.m. ET):

205 lbs: Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet

135 lbs: Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne

125 lbs: J.J. Aldrich vs Sabina Mazo

UFC 246 LIVE

So the table is set for a big billboard where Alexa Grasso will seek to return to the path of triumph, Holly Holm will also seek to do her thing, but the reality is that all eyes will be on whether Conor McGregor manages to maintain his high level and return to fight for the world title.

