The UEFA will try to finish “yes or yes” his two club competitions, the Champions and the Europa League. With the Bundesliga restarted and with the rest of the major European leagues getting closer to resuming, the highest body in European football sees it feasible that the Championships resume on August 2 with the return duels pending in the round of 16. From there, the most likely scenario is that the quarters and semifinals will be played in a single match and that there is a Final Four in Istanbul, although the televisions are against that the number of parties is reduced.

UEFA officials have chosen to give yourself a few days of margin before making a decision Definitive on the two issues they have on the table: the return of their two club competitions, Champions and Europa legue, and the Eurocopa of the summer of 2021.

On the one hand, the most distant issue that also needs to be resolved is that of the twelve venues for next year’s Euro Cup. On the other, the one that is most urgent is the return of the European competitions, the Champions and the Europa League, which will never return before August.

Although the general scenario is changing every week, the return of the Bundesliga has been good news for UEFA, whose favorite schedule would be to start on August 2 with the pending matches of the first leg of the eighth round of the Europa League, to complete the round both in the next weekend cited competition as in the Champions.

A single match … with the teles against

Since then, in the following two weeks, the quarterfinals and semifinals of both the Champions League and the Europa League would be completed at the rate of two games weekly, with the finals on August 26 and 29 respectively.

Also at Nyon headquarters, the option of play from quarters to single game, saving travel and contagion risks. As the games are behind closed doors, the idea is not ruled out, but there is one major drawback: television. The parties would be reduced and that is something that the operators that they have paid a fortune, especially for the Champions, they are not convinced too.

This express format could end in the dispute from a final to four in Istanbul, the city that will host the final in case the Champions League is played again. The decision, such as knowing the twelve venues for Euro 2020 to be played in 2021, will come on June 17.