UEFA does not want to rush. Thursday’s UEFA executive committee is eagerly awaited by federations, professional leagues and clubs for UEFA to clarify certain points on the European calendar for the resumption of the season and the next. Not sure that everyone will benefit, and above all, not sure that UEFA will lift the veil on the vagueness that reigns in football in the face of the pandemic and the deconfinement measures.

For a month now, and the first recommendations being sent to the 55 European federations, UEFA has maintained its position on the restart of the 2019 – 2020 season and informed the secretaries general of the member federations on Tuesday. After studying several tracks, UEFA confirmed its desire to give priority to the resumption of the domestic championships in June and July before ending the Champions League and the Europa League in August while being very attentive to which is happening all over Europe. The evolution of the pandemic, the deconfinement hypotheses and the European body realizes that the situation is far from being obvious for everyone. UEFA advises the federations, which are unable to complete the current season, to notify them in writing to explain the reasons.

The Netherlands is in a special position since the government has extended the ban on all sporting events, even behind closed doors, until September 1. No question of sanctioning them but of studying them on a case-by-case basis. However, you have to be in a good position to be ready when the WHO and the various governments agree.

Aleksander Ceferin reminded him during an interview with the Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Monday: “If the security measures are respected and if the authorities give the green light, the training could resume like the rest.” The trend communicated at the end of last week to federations and professional leagues is to take control at the end of July to play the late matches of the knockout stages of the Champions League including the return match: Juventus – Lyon around July 21 and d ” chaining the quarter-finals the following week for the first leg and the second leg in early August then the semi-finals in mid-August, initially remaining on the current formula. It is a wish on the assumption that the resumption of the championships could be done, for example in France, from June 17 to end no later than August 1 with the 38th day! While respecting the medical recommendations in order to preserve the health of the players. The finals, for the time being, are placed on the work schedule on Wednesday August 26 for the Europa League and Saturday August 29 for the Champions League. Knowing that the VAR (video assistance) could not be used because of the proximity between the assistants in the mobile control rooms installed in the stadiums would not allow to respect social distancing!

The resumption of the next season is also debated!

In addition to the resumption of the current season, there is the impact on the season of the next 2020–2021 season which has been studied by UEFA in a draft calendar. In France, the LFP worked and communicated on the start of the championship on Sunday 23 August when UEFA offers a possibility of resuming from 19 and 20 September for the domestic championships. This was clarified in a document raised last Friday at the LFP calendar working group meeting.

UEFA would only consider starting the group stage of its two competitions (Champions League and Europa League) from 20, 21 and 22 October while finishing it in mid-December so as not to delay the second part of the future season. This would have an impact on League 1 with five days which would be played during the week without any possibility of withdrawal dates in the event of a possible postponement of the match and four less top matches on Sunday evening as provided for in the Mediapro contract, the new diffuser.

The whole interspersed with three international periods for the six matches of the League of Nations which would be reprogrammed in September, October and November but also to add two friendly matches. One match in October and one in November.

Suffice to say that the first part of the next season will not give much respite to the players’ organizations. Even if there is debate between UEFA and certain European leagues but also with the Europe division of FIFpro, this subject was discussed on Tuesday during the video conference between the officials of the body and representatives of the 55 federations. Of course, UEFA does not want to rush considering that there are still too many uncertainties to adopt a precise timetable but the aim is to avoid making a decision too quickly which should then be canceled if the deconfinement of this The global health crisis was becoming more complicated in some countries even if the option of a closed door recovery is a priority in the mind of Aleksander Ceferin. The UEFA president said it again earlier this week at the Corriere della Sera: “It is better to play behind closed doors than not at all!”