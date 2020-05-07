Wednesday 06 May, 2020

The governing body of European football has already conveyed its wishes to restart the continent’s most important tournament, to the clubs that are still in competition. It should be remembered that, at the time of the suspension of football, the round of 16 were being played.

In the heat of competition, soccer had to stop. The round of 16 round of the Champions League was in dispute, but the coronavirus forced to back off and suspend, indefinitely, all current competitions. But UEFA is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and has already presented the first guidelines to restart the Champions League in August.

The leaders of the governing body of European football had a telemeeting last Friday, together with the leaders of the clubs that were still in competition, to present them with the proposal with which it is hoped to give life to the most important club tournament on the continent.

As the English media Mirror echoes, both UEFA officials and team leaders showed their willingness to end the competition on court. Thus, the proposal of the continental body is that the first pending matches can be played on August 6, starting with the turnkey between Juventus and Lyon.

Following this line, the goal is that during the same week all the knockout matches can be completed, so that the first week of the quarter-final clashes can be played the following week, where RB Leipzig and Atalanta are already waiting to their rivals.

There is still no information on whether the format of the championship will change in any way, or if the matches will be played on neutral courts. This whole proposal follows the trend of UEFA, which has made public its desire to leave the national leagues resolved before July 31.