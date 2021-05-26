UEFA: Zlatan is fined for his link with a bookmaker

UEFA has decided to fine the Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic with 50,000 euros, for violating the regulations on an alleged financial interest in a betting company.

According to some Swedish media, Ibrahimovic, through a company he owns, is a shareholder of a sports betting company based in Malta, a situation that contravenes FIFA regulations and the UEFA, which provide financial penalties and suspension of up to three years.

Also read: Will Club América terminate contracts for undisciplined players? The Eagles prepare punishment

This motivated the UEFA, in compliance with article 31 (4) of its Disciplinary Regulations, decided on April 26 on the opening of a disciplinary procedure to investigate the case.

Now, UEFA has determined “to fine Ibrahimovic 50,000 euros, for violating Article 12 (2) (b) of the Disciplinary Regulations (RD), for having a financial interest in a betting company.”

Furthermore, the chairman of the UEFA Appeal body has also instructed Ibrahimović that he must “terminate the player’s association with the relevant betting company”.

It has also decided to warn and fine “AC Milan 25,000 euros for violating Article 12 (2) (b) of UEFA DR (in relation to Article 8 of UEFA DR) for its player, Mr. Zlatan. Ibrahimović, who has a financial interest in a betting company. ”

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content