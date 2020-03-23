UEFA withdraws the date it gave

It is official. UEFA reported Monday the postponement ‘sine die’ of the three European club finals: the men’s and women’s Champions League, as well as the Europa League. The coronavirus crisis forces a decision already sung before the slowdown that the football world has suffered after the pandemic.

UEFA stresses that the three events, scheduled for next May, are postponed “as a result of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe”, although no decision has yet been made on the final dates of the dispute.

In this sense, the European body highlights that “last week a working group was established by telephone” led by the Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin, current president of UEFA, to try to set the definitive dates as soon as possible, the body always pending the decisions taken by the different governments on the coronavirus.

It should be remembered that the Champions League Grand Final was to be held at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on May 30. Previously, on the 24th of the same month, Viola Park in Vienna was going to host the final of the Women’s Champions League while the decisive event of the Europa League was held on the Arena in the Polish city of Gdansk, on the 27th.

