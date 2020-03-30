Today UEFA still thinks that the new edition of the Champions League and Europa League phase will begin in July with the qualifying rounds prior to the group stage. That is why the body asks the federations that in the seventh month of the year communicate the teams classified for the championship.

“Each Federation has freedom and sovereignty to decide on its own championshipTherefore, he will be able to set the dates he considers and decide on the champions, promotions and descents, “explained UEFA Vice President Michele Uva. “UEFA will request in July the list of the teams classified for the next continental competitions”, he continued in statements collected by Ace.

This means that the highest body of football in Europe He wants the leagues of the old continent to be completed before July. With everything stopped due to the coronavirus, the competitions will try to end the calendar that remains to be disputed, but the disease progresses with different times in each countryTherefore, there is a real role for the leagues of the most affected nations.

Some Federations want to end, regardless of the completion date, but this UEFA decision could jeopardize those decisions of the top leaders of each country. The organization has already changed the dates of the Champions League and Europa League finals, in addition to the Euro Cup, and they want everything to go as normally as possible next year.