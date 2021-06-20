UEFA will not sanction Neuer for wearing a rainbow captain’s armband

06/20/2021 at 10:34 PM CEST

.

UEFA will not take any action against Manuel Neuer, captain of Germany, for wearing a rainbow bracelet in the matches of this European Championship against France and Portugal.

“UEFA examined the bracelet that the player was wearing and, considering that it was promoting a good cause, diversity, there will be no disciplinary procedure,” sources from the highest European football organization told ..

Neuer, captain of the German team, chose an armband with the colors of the flag of the LGBT community as a sign of support for it. UEFA has not considered it as a political message, which is prohibited in its statutes.