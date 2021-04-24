UEFA will not punish Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City in the current Champions League

The Executive Committee of the UEFA did not adopt any sanction for the founding clubs of the Super league and those who continue ahead in their competitions, such as Real Madrid and Chelsea in the Champions League, although he addressed “the options” and “steps” you can take after what happened these days.

In a statement the body indicated only that “the Executive Committee received updated information on the latest events related to the so-called ‘Super League’, including the options available to UEFA and the steps it is considering taking.

Read also: Ricardo Ferretti, Chivas or retirement after three decades as DT in Liga MX

The UEFA Executive Committee held its second meeting in five days today, with the final decision on the venues of the European Championship as the main item on the agenda, although there had been speculation that it could impose some type of sanction on the clubs involved in the Super League, which ten of its twelve founders have resigned.

Toronto hopes to close out the signing of Yeferson Soteldo over the weekend. He has already submitted an official proposal to Santos and is not far from the claims of the Brazilian club. The footballer’s contract is fixed and the Venezuelan’s wish is for the transfer to take place. pic.twitter.com/lfB2FWpGzR – VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 23, 2021

Also read: Cruz Azul does not take into account the protests of the fans against Jesús Corona and Cata Domínguez

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the only ones that have not done so and the white club will face Chelsea next week in the semifinals of the Champions League, one of the six English clubs that distanced themselves from the initiative, just like Manchester City, who will play the other semifinal against PSG.

The resignation of the six English clubs, the three Italians and Atlético de Madrid, was very well received by the president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin, who both on the 19th after the first appointment of the Executive and the next day in Congress He was very critical of the initiative and its promoters and advanced the possibility of imposing sanctions.