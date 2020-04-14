The UEFA could make a firm decision on the situation of the Champions League and the Europa League in the coming days. The agency’s Executive Committee will hold a new meeting on April 23, with which to analyze the situation of the coronavirus pandemic and study a possible roadmap to decide the future of their competitions.

Just like what happened in the last meeting, the 55 national federations attached to the European body They will debate by videoconference to analyze the future of national and continental competitions, the Champions League and the Europa League.

On March 17, UEFA officials have already agreed to postpone the European Championship to 2021 of selections to give more margin in the calendar. Almost a month later, all the major European leagues are still detained and it remains an unknown that will occur with them.