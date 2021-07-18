UEFA will increase its investment to fight against match fixing

07/11/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

UEFA announced this Sunday that it will increase its investment to fight soccer match-fixing with an investment in resources and the development of more internal unit of experts and researchers in the field.

Through an official statement, the body chaired by Aleksander ceferin declared that “this decision” is framed in the result of an independent feasibility study that showed that intelligence, investigation and prevention are the main sectors that must be strengthened to “better fight” against the purchase of parties.

As reported by UEFA, the action plan will focus on strengthening cooperation with relevant international and local authorities, increasing experience and supporting key people fighting match-fixing at the national and international level. as well as in the development of a complete program of education, awareness, training, development, reinforcement of human resources and use of additional technological tools to better identify integrity problems.

“These measures will allow UEFA to develop its potential to strategically fulfill its statutory objectives of preventing all methods or practices that may jeopardize the uniformity of matches or competitions or lead to abuses in football, and to promote and protect ethical standards and good governance in European football, “UEFA explained.

“Additional resources will be invested to tackle and disrupt the operations of organized crime groups targeting European football matches and competitions, developing closer collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Europe,” he added .

In addition, he stressed that from the 2022/23 season, UEFA’s member associations will have to appoint a person in charge of Social Responsibility in Football (FSR) and develop a global FSR strategy starting next season.

“UEFA member associations that cannot demonstrate that they have adequate human resources for football and social responsibility must first use part of the funding for this purpose before they can apply for other projects. They can use up to 25% of the funding to cover staff costs, “he said.

“UEFA will support a maximum of two projects per season that: a) address one or more of UEFA’s FSR (Football and Social Responsibility) policies (Article H.5) with a long-term focus and have a clear link with the federation’s FSR strategy, if any; or b) support the development of the federation’s FSR strategy, in accordance with UEFA’s FSR policies; or c) contribute to the FSR education of staff “, culminated.