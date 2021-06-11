UEFA will give Bilbao 1.3 million and final of the Europa League and women’s Champions League

06/11/2021 at 1:22 PM CEST

.

UEFA will compensate Bilbao for the loss of the European Championship venue with 1.3 million euros and a final of the Europa League and the Women’s Champions League in San Mamés, the Basque Government, the Bilbao City Council and the Biscay Council have reported.

San Mamés was one of the twelve venues for Euro 2020 (postponed to this year due to the pandemic) and It had to host three matches of the first phase of the group of Spain and one of the round of 16.

In April, UEFA withdrew the venue due to the conditions set by the Basque Government to allow an audience, at least 25% of the capacity, and granted the venue to Seville, which did allow the attendance of spectators.

Among the demanding health criteria established by the Basque Government to allow public access was contar with a cumulative incidence rate in 14 days of less than 40 cases per 100,000 inhabitants -Bilbao has 176.06 cases today- and that the population’s immunity will reach 60% -Today the Basque population with a full dose is 36% and with at least one dose it is 55% -.

The Basque institutions – the City Council, the Biscay Provincial Council and the Basque Government – then considered that UEFA had unilaterally broken the contract and announced that they would demand compensationeven in court.

With the agreement now reached with UEFA, Basque institutions recover “all” of the 1.3 million euros they had already spent so that San Mamés was the Spanish headquarters of the Eurocup.

In a press release, the Basque institutions have indicated that they have negotiated these weeks with UEFA, while preparing a lawsuit for unilateral breach of contract.

In addition to recovering the investment made, they also demanded “compensation at the level of reputational damage and image for the loss of an international event that it would have been an important economic boost in the city, territory and country, as well as questioning the proven and long experience and capacity of the Basque authorities for the management and organization of events of international scope “.

This demand will be compensated by UEFA with the celebration in the coming years in San Mamés of a Europa League final and a women’s Champions League final, the highest level European club competitions that San Mamés can host, since it does not have the minimum capacity required for a men’s Champions League final.

“After the weeks, and before the firmness of the Basque institutions” in defense of their interests “today an agreement has been reached between both parties“, have pointed.

UEFA, according to the Basque institutions, “has recognized the will, capacity and good management of the Basque institutions in the development of the organizational tasks for the canceled event and your willingness to work on new events, which will give international visibility and have a strong economic impact with the two top-level European football events “.

For their part, the Basque Government, the Provincial Council and the City Council show their “satisfaction for having enforced the serious, professional, coherent and responsible work carried out in the Euro 2020 project, and for having acted firmly to defend and promote the interests of Basque citizens in general. Both in individuals and in groups, in their companies, shops, hotels, services and other beneficiaries of economic activity and employment “.

“And furthermore, by having achieved two sporting events of great international and economic impact for the next few years& rdquor ;, have added.

The mayor of Bilbao, Juan Mari Aburto, has shown his satisfaction for an agreement in which they have enforced “the serious, professional, consistent and responsible work of Euro2020 and for having acted firmly to defend and enhance our interests, also achieving new projects “.

“We said that we were going to firmly defend the interests of Bilbao as the venue for the Eurocup and this has been recognized by UEFA itself“, has added.

The agreement reached between the Basque institutions and the European football federation must be ratified at a UEFA meeting in early July.