UEFA will fine Villarreal for leaving late at halftime

05/26/2021 at 10:43 PM CEST

The result at halftime was gold for him Villarreal. The goal of Gerard Moreno it gave the advantage to a yellow submarine that had carried out a commendable endurance exercise in the first part. They needed the break to refresh their ideas and lower their heart rate, but They took too long to jump onto the pitch and UEFA will presumably sanction the Groguet team for this action.

The indications of Unai emery in the changing rooms they were longer than allowed and the Villarreal had at United waiting on the grass for a few minutes. Thus, Clement turpin marked the start of the second half with a few minutes late, which can cost the Spanish team dearly.

The Villarreal He has already received a similar sanction this season from UEFA. On that occasion it was in the match before the Dinamo Zagreb, and at the beginning of the meeting. The match started somewhat late due to the Yellow Submarine players and the fine was 10,000 euros.

We will have to wait for UEFA to decide whether to finally sanction the Villarreal for this circumstance and what is the amount of the fine to be paid by the Castellón team.