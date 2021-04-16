UEFA will define the future of the Champions League and the European Championship next Monday

The decisions about Bilbao, Munich and Dublin as venues for the next Eurocup and the format of the European club competitions from 2024 are the main points of the Agenda of the meeting of the Executive Committee of the UEFA next Monday the 19th in the Swiss town of Montreux.

After Saint Petersburg, Budapest, Baku, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London and Rome have confirmed the presence of the public in the matches that they will host, with different percentages and the possibility of extending them on the date they are played, it remains for knowing the final decision on three venues.

UEFA published the meeting agenda this Friday, the date on which the Spanish Federation (RFEF), through its president, Luis Rubiales, recognized that Bilbao has problems and that as an alternative to having a headquarters in Spain, the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville would be a magnificent venue, although the decision is up to UEFA.

The City Council of the Biscayan capital said that it continues to work so that Bilbao remains among the host cities, after having announced the possibility of nearly 14,000 spectators attending the matches, provided there is an accumulated incidence rate of 14 days of the covid-19 less than 40 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and that the immunity of the population reaches 60%.

The Basque Government in turn has indicated that it has informed UEFA that the presence of the public will be subject to the situation of the pandemic, the evolution of vaccination and the occupation of Basque hospitals at that time.

And from the Junta de Andalucía, its president, Juanma Moreno, has considered that if Seville is the Spanish seat in the Eurocup it will be “a shock” for the Andalusian and Spanish economy.

When UEFA selected the host cities for the tournament, it ruled out the projects for Minsk, Sofia, Skopje, Jerusalem, Stockholm and Cardiff, and later that of Brussels, which had been originally chosen.

The Executive Committee, which will meet one day before the 45th UEFA Ordinary Congress, will also have on the table the reform of the format of its club competitions from 2024 and the economic distribution of these for the 2021-2024 cycle and the Women’s Champions League for the period 2021-2025