UEFA will defend its position in all relevant jurisdictions

06/09/2021 at 8:05 PM CEST

UEFA assured that it understands the reasons why the Appeal Committee has decided to suspend for the moment the disciplinary procedure open to clubs that have not resigned from the Super League, “But it remains confident and will continue to defend its position in all relevant jurisdictions.”

In a statement the body noted that “the decision to temporarily suspend the procedure has been taken by the Appeals Committee after the formal notification made to UEFA by the competent Swiss authorities on June 2, 2021 of an ex-parte court order obtained. on April 20, 2021 by the legal entity European Super League Company SL of the Commercial Court No. 17 of Madrid (the “Court Order”) “.

“The decision of the independent UEFA Appellate Body has been taken without prejudice to the question of the enforceability of the Court Order in Switzerland. Based on the Court Order, the three mentioned clubs have tried to protect themselves from possible disciplinary consequences related to this project of the so-called ‘Super League’ “, he added.

He also stated that “the legitimacy of sports disciplinary procedures, with the right to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, has long been recognized as essential for the uniform administration of justice in sport.”

“The European Court of Human Rights, the EU courts and the Swiss Federal Court have repeatedly ruled that disciplinary / arbitration rules are justified by legitimate interests related to the specific nature of sport. UEFA has therefore acted in accordance not only with its Statutes and Regulations, but also with EU law, the European Convention on Human Rights and Swiss law when opening an independent investigation into the conduct of the clubs associated with this project of the so-called ‘Super League’ “he added.

In his note he insisted that “It will take all necessary steps, in strict accordance with EU and national law, so that the UEFA Appeal Committee is in a position to resume disciplinary proceedings as soon as possible.”

UEFA announced on May 25 the opening of a disciplinary file against Real Mdefeadrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs that have not resigned from the Super League, and this Wednesday announced the temporary suspension by its Appeals Committee.

Arsenal, Milan, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are the other nine clubs that were part of the project when it was announced in mid-April and then resigned.