The UEFA hopes that the end of the Champions League it can take place in the last days of August, in Istanbul, three months after the originally planned date.

The goal is to host the title match on August 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

However, the source that informed the plans of the governing body of European football said that the date will be feasible only if the national leagues of the old continent resume their activity around July and August, an aspiration expressed by the UEFA by letter sent to national clubs and federations two weeks ago.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity, not having authorization to discuss plans before the UEFA talks, scheduled for next week.

Any plan to resume competitions is – so far – only hope, as large parts of Europe remain under confinement to prevent further spread of the new coronavirus.

Sport was practically paralyzed on the continent for a month, when governments banned mass gatherings.

Originally, the Champions League final was scheduled for May 30, before UEFA interrupted the event on March 23.

The plan would aim for the Champions League and Europa League to resume once the league’s national seasons are underway. The two continental tournaments were interrupted during the round of 16 round.

UEFA will discuss possible scenarios to complete the season and hold the Champions League final on Tuesday, when it holds remote conferences with national federations. For Thursday of next week, a talk by the executive committee is scheduled.

None of the major Leagues in Europe has set a date when they plan to resume the matches. UEFA has asked the competitions not to end their campaigns prematurely and warns that doing so would put their teams’ tickets to the next European competitions at risk, because the idea is to play everything that is missing.

