UEFA to eliminate away goal for European competitions from 2021-22 season

After Liga MX took the initiative to eliminate the away goal as a tiebreaker in the league, UEFA would now transfer the same measure to European competitions and according to sources, the following season the away goal will be eliminated.

For years the proposal has been on the table and at first it was thought to eliminate the away goal in case of overtime, however, they would have decided to delete this criterion.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Santos: Estadio Azteca will maintain 25% capacity for the second leg final

The rule was implemented in 1965 because playing as a visitor generated extra pressure and the local had the advantage of playing in their own field and with their fans doing their job.

Now, with the pandemic, the games behind closed doors did not give that advantage to the premises and it was one of the reasons why the decision was made.

The new rule would come into force for European competitions in the 2021-22 season and in the event of a global tie, overtime will be applied and if it lasts, penalties will decide the winner.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: