UEFA will decide next week the match schedule and venues for international competitions in Europe that were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Champions League, with its current edition and the next, is at the top of the agenda released on Thursday by UEFA. The postponed repechages of the Eurocup are also highlighted.

UEFA’s plan is to retake the Champions League and the Europa League – braked in March during the round of 16 – with single-game series to be held in August in a city.

Lisbon starts as the favorite to host the Champions League, while Frankfurt goes for the Europa League. Originally, the finals were to be played in May in Istanbul and Gdansk, Poland, respectively.

The qualification stages for the next Champions League must begin before the current edition is completed. Their group phase would have to be delayed to October instead of their usual start date in September.

Euro 2020 would have started this Friday in Rome, with matches in 12 different countries. But the national team championship was postponed for a year.

At Thursday’s conclave, UEFA wants to confirm that all 12 cities will be able to host at least four matches each.

The tight schedule will also affect the national teams.

Sixteen teams compete in the play-off that will define the last four places of Euro 2020. Those playoffs, which were originally to be played in March, could start in October.

All 55 teams were scheduled to start the group stage of the League of Nations in September and the World Cup qualifying rounds in March. The draw for the 10 qualifying groups for Qatar 2022 will take place in mid-November.

The World Cup qualifying rounds could last in mid-2022. The repechages could happen from March to June, that is to say five months before the inauguration.

The women’s Champions League was held back in its quarterfinal round, and Vienna is the venue for the final.

The executive committee will also analyze the format for the World Cup qualifying rounds, modify the financial fair play regulations that monitor the expenses and income of the clubs and approve measures on the head butts to avoid injuries to youth soccer players.