UEFA threatens to veto European teams from joining the “cynical project” of the Superliga

The UEFA has issued a harsh statement regarding the possible creation of a Super league that struggles in competitiveness with the Champions League, which will undergo a profound system change precisely to combat it.

The entity chaired by Aleksander ceferin he warns in it that they are willing to veto members of his association who sign up for this project, which he describes as “cynical.”

This is the full statement from UEFA:

UEFA, the English Football Federation and the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have learned that some English, Spanish and Italian clubs may be planning to announce the creation of a call Super league closed.

Should this happen, we wish to reiterate that we, UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations, will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is based on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.

We will consider all the measures at our disposal, at all levels, both judicial and sporting, to prevent this from happening. Soccer is based on open competitions and sporting merit; can not it be a different way.

As announced by FIFA and the six federations, the clubs in question They will not be able to play in any other competition at national, European or world level, and their players could be deprived of the opportunity to represent their national teams.

We thank the clubs in other countries, especially the French and German clubs, who have refused to register. We call on all football lovers, supporters and politicians, to join us in the fight against this project if it is announced. This lingering self-interest of the few has been going on for far too long. Now it is OK.”

Responses from different leagues and organizations

