UEFA threatens to leave London without Euro final

06/18/2021 at 10:23 PM CEST

Wembley could lose the Euro Cup final. This is what the ‘Times’ assures. According to information in the newspaper, UEFA would have threatened the British government to change the final venue if England does not make an exception for the 2,500 invited by UEFA They can attend without having to pass the mandatory quarantine established in the country.

The new headquarters proposed by the highest European body would be Budapest. A priori, both the semifinals and the final had to be played at Wembley, but the obligation that those who land in England must comply with the quarantine could be reason for UEFA to decide to change headquarters.

That is why the British government would already be in talks so that those invited by the European body do not have to go through the 10 days of quarantine and thus avoid the conflict.

Recall that in the United Kingdom it is mandatory to comply with the 10-day quarantine for all those who land in the country from areas with notable rates of covid incidence, that is, yellow or red areas.