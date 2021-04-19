UEFA threatens players participating in the European Super League

The creation of the European Super League has made the highest football body in the old continent tremble, UEFA, so this morning, through its president, Aleksander ceferin, sent a clear message to the players who participate.

Since yesterday afternoon, several media pointed out that one of the consequences that this would bring would be the punishments that the players will receive, including being excluded from international participations with their selection.

Also read: European Super League: This is how the ‘new’ Champions League will be played

“The Super League clubs will be expelled from European competitions as soon as possible. And their players will not be able to play international competitions with their national teams. We will not let this spit in their faces.”

“Super League clubs will be expelled from European competitions as soon as possible. And their players will not be able to play international competitions with their national teams. We will not let this spit in their faces”, Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA pic.twitter.com/LEkidiYUY4 – VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 19, 2021

Also read: Club América: They filter supposed list of transferable Santiago Solari for the Apertura 2021

The UEFA president even revealed that he was betrayed by one of the closest people in football, Andrea Angenelli, president of Juventus, who told him last Saturday that they were only rumors, when he will be the vice president of the European Super League. .

“I spoke with Agnelli on Saturday, he told me it was just rumors, then he turned off the phone. I have never seen a person who could lie like this “