The decision of the Board of Directors of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League to end the competition in the face of the coronavirus crisis has not sat well with UEFA. The international body has used the Belgian example to threaten European countries, whose clubs could face sanctions if they decide to end the competition prematurely.

Aleksander Ceferin, President of UEFA, has expressed his discomfort after this decision by the Belgian League, which is still awaiting ratification by its General Assembly: «I do not think it is the right move. You cannot ask for help and then decide for yourself what is best for you. Belgians and those considering doing the same risk not participating in European competitions next year », announced the top leader UEFA.

On when European football will return, Aleksander Ceferin points to this summer: “It is better to play football without a supporter in the stands and have it again on television, than to have nothing at all. That is what people want. It is probably July or August, we cannot develop it in September or October »he stated.

Refering to Champions and Europa LeagueCeferin commented that they could be played behind closed doors once the national competitions were over. Finally, the UEFA president ruled out the possibility of them being played next fall.