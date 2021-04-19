UEFA: The creation of the European Super League confirmed

This Sunday the creation of the European Super League Through a statement from the major European clubs that will serve as the 12 founding teams, including Real Madrid, AC Milan, Manchester United, Juventus, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Atlético from Madrid.

“Three more clubs are expected to join as Founding Clubs before the inaugural season, which is expected to start as soon as possible. Going forward, the founding clubs look forward to consulting with UEFA and FIFA to work together,” he dictates. the statement from the clubs that have already announced the creation of this tournament.

“We are going to help football at every level and take it to every country in the world. It is the only global sport, with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their wishes,” they added in the statement, where Florentino Pérez, will be the first president of the European Super League.

It should be remembered that UEFA ruled on the creation of this tournament where they pointed out that the teams that participate in this tournament will be expelled from their local leagues and the players of those clubs will not be able to play with their national teams.

“The clubs that participate in the Super League will be banned and their players could be denied the possibility of representing their national teams,” was what the European football organization announced earlier.

