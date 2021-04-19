UEFA: The 15 teams that would play the European Super League

This Sunday, the UEFA He ruled on the creation of a Super League with the top teams of the five main leagues in Europe, noting that there will be punishment for those who participate in said tournament.

For months, the theme of a tournament in which the best clubs in the world face off has taken hold; however, the economic consequences for those teams fighting to qualify for European competitions would be serious.

UEFA gave its determination and together with the Premier league, A series Y The league, an agreement in which it indicated that the players who participate in said tournament will not be able to represent their teams in local, World and European tournaments, in addition, the clubs will be expelled from their leagues.

“The clubs involved in the project called SuperLiga will be expelled from local, European and world competitions, and their players will not be able to represent their national teams”

THE EUROPEAN SUPERLEAGUE IS SERIOUS * We open the thread * A war has broken out in European football thanks to The Times announcing a possible imminent creation of a European Super League behind UEFA's back. According to information from the British newspaper, it would be composed of a …

According to the Daily Mail, there are 12 teams that have signed to play the European Super League, of which they would be joined by PSG and Bayern Munich. The teams are: Manchester United, Liverpool FC, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter.