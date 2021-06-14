UEFA suspends proceedings against Barça, Madrid and Juventus for the Superliga

06/09/2021

On at 18:42 CEST

Important news regarding the Super league and the consequences of the attempt to create it. UEFA announced this Wednesday the suspension of the proceedings against the three clubs that had not given up on the ambitious and controversial project, Barça, Juventus and Real Madrid. The highest football organization on the continent, for now, will not make any movement.

“Following the opening of disciplinary proceedings against FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF for a possible violation of the UEFA legal framework in relation to the so-called ‘Super League’ project, the UEFA Appeal Committee has decided to suspend the procedure until further notice“, has indicated the UEFA by means of a communiqué.

The agency’s information note arrives a few days after the Swiss Ministry of Justice make it very clear that neither UEFA nor FIFA can sanction or open a file to the founding clubs of the Superliga. After the notice of the ordinary justice, the institution chaired by Aleksander Ceferin does not want to take a false step nor incur in a possible criminal offense.

The organizers of the Superliga, calm

As the SPORT newspaper has learned, Barça, Madrid and Juventus have breathed tranquility since UEFA started the disciplinary procedure. Especially after the ‘warning’ of the Swiss justice to the bodies that govern world football. The organizers of the Superliga were very clear that could not be penalized for trying to promote a sport that was not very adapted to current needs.

From the organization of the competition, while there is no news from UEFA, they have the focus on next June 20, when a Barça Commitment Members Assembly whose ninth item on the agenda is “Background report, current situation and, where appropriate, decisions on the Super League.” If there is a vote of the culés supporters and they manifest themselves in favor, they will give a very considerable boost to the project.