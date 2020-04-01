The UEFA has issued an official statement explaining the agreements reached after the meeting held with the 55 member federations and the recommendations made by the working groups created on March 17.

The highest continental body explains that in terms of competition «all the national male and female matches that were due to be played in June are postponed until further news. This includes the playoffs for Euro 2020 and qualifying matches for the 2021 women’s Euro. The rest of UEFA competition matches, including friendlies, remain suspended until a new date, “he said. So, right now It is not known when the present edition of the Champions League and the Europa League will end nor when the next course will begin.

In this same writing, it is stated that the following youth team competitions are canceled or postponed:

The final tournament of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship scheduled for May 2020 is canceled.

The final tournament of the UEFA European Women’s Under-Championship scheduled for July 2020 is canceled.

The final tournament of the UEFA European Under-17 Women’s Championship scheduled for May 2020 is postponed until further notice (as it is a qualifying competition for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup).

The final tournament of the UEFA European Under-19 Championship scheduled for July 2020 is postponed until further notice (as it is a qualifying competition for the FIFA U-20 World Cup).

Also, the Futsal UEFA Champions League finals scheduled for April 2020 are postponed until further notice.

By last, also postponed until further notice “deadlines related to all UEFA club competitions 2020-2021”, particularly regarding the admission process and player registration. “UEFA will set new deadlines in due course,” he adds.

Club licenses

The Executive Committee reiterated its full commitment to club licensing and financial fair play and agreed that current exceptional circumstances require some specific interventions to facilitate the work of member associations and clubs.

Supports the proposal to give member federations more time to complete the club licensing process, until the admission process for next season’s UEFA club competitions has been redefined.

As a result of the increasing uncertainty generated by ongoing extraordinary events, The Executive Committee also decided to suspend club licensing provisions that relate to the preparation and evaluation of future club financial information. This decision applies exclusively to participation in UEFA club competitions 2020-2021.