UEFA suspends disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barça and Juventus for Superliga

Jun 9 (.) – UEFA’s independent appeals body has suspended disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for their attempt to launch a European Super League, the European football governing body said on Wednesday.

UEFA opened an investigation against the three clubs on May 25, but suspended the proceedings after being notified by the Swiss authorities of an order from a Madrid commercial court obtained by the legal entity European Super League Company SL.

“UEFA indicates that the decision to temporarily suspend the procedure has been taken by the UEFA Appeals Committee,” the entity said in a statement.

“UEFA will take all necessary measures, in strict accordance with EU and national law, so that the UEFA Appeal Committee is in a position to resume disciplinary proceedings as soon as possible,” he added.

Last month, the Madrid court asked the European Union Court of Justice to determine whether FIFA and UEFA were violating EU competition law by preventing clubs from creating a Super League.

The commercial court also asked Europe’s highest court if FIFA and UEFA can impose restrictions or sanctions on clubs that remain part of the planned competition.

In addition, the court issued an order that FIFA, UEFA and all their associated associations must not adopt “any measure that prohibits, restricts, limits or conditions in any way” the Super League.

The Superliga was announced in April by 12 clubs, but collapsed less than 48 hours after its launch after an outcry from fans, governments, players and coaches.

Nine clubs (Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atlético de Madrid) withdrew officially and accepted financial sanctions from UEFA for their participation in the process. But the other founders – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus – have not distanced themselves from the project.

