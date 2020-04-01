With the global pandemic of coronavirus more current than ever, the UEFA has decided to suspend all matches in the Champions League and the rest of its competitions “until new notice”. The entity that regulates European football has considered not stipulating any more potential restart dates due to the advance of the outbreak of COVID-19 In the continent.

After a new meeting between the managers of the organization and the representatives of the 55 European federations that comprise it, it was chosen that the ‘Champions’ and the Europa League, Together with the national team matches scheduled for June, were postponed without a tentative lapse of time.

This also includes playoffs for the Eurocup, the maximum competition for national teams, that was going to be played this year and was rescheduled for 2021. The finals of the two club tournaments, originally planned for May and which, as a result of this crisis, were postponed until the end of June, were also postponed indefinitely.

While most leagues in Europe hope to complete their calendars once the restrictions are lifted, Aleksander Ceferin, the president of the UEFA, slipped last week the possibility that the season will come to naught if activity does not resume by the end of June.

The announcement shows that the entity maintains as a priority the resumption of local competitions in each country.

