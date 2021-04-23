UEFA studies suspending Real Madrid and Juventus from the Champions League

04/23/2021 at 11:33 AM CEST

UEFA continues to wonder what to do with the founders of the European Super League. Alexander Ceferin, president of the highest European football organization, has wanted to be a little more peaceful and forgiving with the clubs that have already decided to step aside and forget, for the moment, the idea of ​​creating the new European competition.

But, as they point out from Italy, neither he nor some members of the UEFA Executive Committee are so clear about adopting a calmer position with Real Madrid and Juventus. The Italian team issued an excessively ambiguous statement when it decided to step aside while the white team has not yet left the Super League. That is why some sectors of the highest European body appeal to an exemplary sanction for both clubs.

Knowing that for this season it is a very remote possibility to leave Real Madrid without Champions, the idea that UEFA flies over right now is to leave out of continental competitions for next season both the white club and Juventus.

Even so, there are also softer positions in this section, which advocate reaching an agreement and that the blood does not continue to reach the river. We will finally see what is the decision that is made, also taking into account that the clubs have legal protection in their favor and that is why they entered this Super League.