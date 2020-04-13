The UEFA have a plan to finish the Champions League as long as the health situation allows it. As reported by the SER, both the highest body and the ECA (Association of European Clubs) have in mind a calendar in which the continental competition will be played next August with single-match qualifiers, behind closed doors and on a neutral field .

In this way, within this plan is that the national leagues start as quickly as possible (as long as the current situation allows) and later play the final rounds of both the Champions League like of the Europa League.

Thus, the qualifying rounds for the quarterfinals, semifinals and the final would be played over a period of two weeks in August and in a neutral setting. All these matches would be played compulsorily behind closed doors.

Once the competition is over, the footballers would have three weeks of vacation to start the 2020-2021 season in September. According to this same medium, both UEFA and European clubs will study this plan in a meeting that would take place imminently.