UEFA studies a decisive change in overtime

04/14/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

The UEFA could undertake this Friday a decisive reform in the future of the knockout tournaments. As reported on Wednesday by the British ‘The Sun’, the organism considers canceling the double value of the goals achieved at home in an extension. Yes, in the event of a final tie in a tie, the double value of the goals achieved during the 180 regulatory minutes would remain.

In this way, and always starting from a supposed tie in the overall tie, if in overtime both teams score the same number of goals, the match would be decided in the penalty shootout regardless of where the second leg is being played.

According to ‘The Sun’, the measure could be approved this Friday at the meeting scheduled for the UEFA competitions committee. If the reform is confirmed, the way to dispute the extensions would change substantially.